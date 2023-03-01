Winter storm warning continues as snow piles up in high country

A winter storm warning remains in effect for areas of northern and central Arizona above 4,000 feet until Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

Snow is expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening and gusts of up to 45 miles per hours could create blowing snow and limited visibility.

Transportation officials are also warning of hazardous road conditions which could deteriorate further during the overnight hours.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is urging people to delay travel if possible throughout the high country and people who do drive should plan for delays and extreme winter weather.

Several highways in the area have closed. Current road conditions can be found at az511.gov or by calling 511.

The storm is expected to bring two feet of snow to some high-elevation areas and forced the cancellation of classes Wednesday in Flagstaff, Williams, Prescott and elsewhere throughout the region, along with Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College.