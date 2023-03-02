© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona bill would require separate bathrooms, locker rooms for transgender students

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST
The State Senate has passed a bill that would create alternate restrooms, locker rooms and showers for transgender students who are, quote, “unwilling or unable” to use facilities that match their biological sex.

Republican Sen. John Kavanagh said Senate Bill 1040 is a “compromise” between trans and gender non-conforming students and their classmates. However, some Democrats say it’s stigmatizing and discriminatory.

The bill also opens the doors for students to bring legal action if schools let transgender students in a facility designated for the sex opposite the one assigned at birth.

It will now go to the House.

