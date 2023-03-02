© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Navajo Nation remembers Caleb Roanhorse, 72, who served in key tribal government roles for decades

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM MST
A member of the Navajo Nation who served key roles in tribal government for decades has died. Caleb Roanhorse passed away Feb. 25 at the age of 72. He was born into the Big Water Clan and born for Black Streak Wood People Clan.

Roanhorse received degrees from the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University. He served in leadership positions for former Navajo Nation Chairman Peter McDonald and with the tribal Council. Roanhorse was also the executive director of the tribe’s Washington office, helped establish the first Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program, and served as the president of the Ganado Unified School District Board.

Navajo Speaker Crystalyne Curley offered condolences to Roanhorse’s family, calling him a great leader and a pillar of Navajo communities.

A memorial service was held Wednesday in Gallup, New Mexico.

