Grand Falls closed to visitors

Residents near the Grand Falls have temporarily closed the location to visitors.

They say the closure is motivated by the heightened popularity of the falls, which has led to high tourism as well as overflowing trash, ATV groups off-roading in non-designated areas, deterioration of road maintenance and disturbance of the natural ecosystem and cultural sites.

According to a statement from the group, it’s within their right to close the falls to better steward the land for “cultural and preservation purposes, indigenous herbal plants, and ecosystem.”

The Grand Falls – also known as Chocolate Falls – is located within the Navajo Nation in the boundary of the Leupp Chapter.

The decision is backed by the National Park Service.

Leaders say that any visitors that are not residents will be asked to leave.