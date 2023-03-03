© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

It's becoming a record year for snowfall in Flagstaff area

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 3, 2023 at 5:41 AM MST
Ronnie Enriquez shovels snow from his driveway Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Bellemont, Ariz. In Arizona, snow began falling Wednesday morning as the storm moved eastward and was poised to dump as much as 2 feet of snow in northern Arizona by Thursday morning.

National Weather Service officials don’t have to be told that 2022-23 is becoming a record year for snowfall totals in the Flagstaff area.

For employees in the service’s office in Bellemont, all they have to do is look out their windows.

The Bellemont office has had 146.7 inches of snow from last July to Wednesday. That tops the previous record of 115.4 inches set from July 1, 2009 to March 1, 2010.

At the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, 140.1 inches of snow has been recorded since July 1, second only to the 153.9 inches in the July to March timespan in 1948 through 1949.

Associated Press
