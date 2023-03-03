© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing man with suspected dementia

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM MST
herman tabaha.jpg
Navajo Police Department Window Rock District
/

Navajo Nation authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

65-year-old Herman Tabaha was last seen February 24th in Tse Bonito, New Mexico. He was spotted at a bank and a Family Dollar store. Tabaha’s family believes he has undiagnosed dementia.

Law enforcement describes Tabaha as a Native American male, 5’6”, 130 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He is bow-legged and has scars on the left side of his face and upper lip, as well as a burn scar on his right arm.

Tabaha was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, a black beanie and brown Fila brand shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts of wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District, (928) 871-6111/6112, or call 911.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsmissingNavajo NationNavajo Policedementia
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF