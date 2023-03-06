Kari Lake wins GOP VP nomination in CPAC straw poll

Defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won her party’s Vice Presidential nomination in a straw poll this weekend at the annual Conservative Action Political Conference, or CPAC.

Lake reportedly received 20% of the vote among a field of 28 candidates, including former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Lake was a featured speaker at the event. She has refused to concede her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the 2022 Arizona governor race.

Lake’s official campaign Twitter account says she would be unable to serve as Vice President because she believes she is Arizona’s legitimate governor and therefore would be unable to serve in both positions simultaneously.