Flagstaff police ask for public's help in locating missing 23-year-old woman

The Flagstaff Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old woman.

Police say Charisma Owens was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday at her home on North First Street when she told her mom she was going to check the mail. However, she never returned home and her mom couldn’t find her.

She told authorities she believes her daughter may have arranged to be picked up by someone.

Police say Owens has mental health problems that impact her decision-making abilities.

Owens is described as a white female with green eyes and brown hair. She was last wearing black sweatpants or tights with a thin blue/green hoodie and black clogs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414.