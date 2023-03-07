© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Gov. Hobbs nominates former state lawmaker David Lujan to head AZ Dept. of Child Safety

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST
david lujan.jfif
Children's Action Alliance
/

Former state lawmaker David Lujan has been nominated by Gov. Katie Hobbs to become the new director of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Lujan needs full state Senate approval to make it official, but he can serve on an interim basis before completing the confirmation process.

Lujan has served in both chambers of the Arizona Legislature and also worked as an attorney for a nonprofit that provides legal services to abused and neglected children. He’s been president and CEO of the Children’s Action Alliance advocacy group for the last two years.

Lujan also has served as an assistant Attorney General and as legal counsel for the Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee.

