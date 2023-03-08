Gov. Hobbs creates taskforce on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order Tuesday to establish the Task Force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

The governor's office says the task force would collaborate with state, federal and tribal agencies to address recommendations from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Study Committee, which works to reduce and end violence against Indigenous people in Arizona.

They will also collaborate with the Arizona Attorney General's Office, tribal governments, and law enforcement to collect data on violence against Indigenous people, including data on missing and murdered Indigenous people.