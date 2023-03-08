Prescott National Forest plans ignitions on large grassland prescribed burn

Fire managers on the Prescott National Forest planned to begin a nearly 2,000-acre prescribed burn Wednesday east of Interstate 17 and north of Cordes Junction.

The work is dependent on favorable weather conditions and is part of the Agua Fria Grassland Restoration project.

It includes broadcast burning over large areas and is designed to improve wildlife habit and ecosystem resiliency.

A portion of the Cottonwood Trail will be closed during the work, which is expected to last through Sunday.

Smoke is likely to be light but visible from Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Sedona, Prescott and other surrounding communities.

Managers also began ignitions on a separate 2,200-acre prescribed burn north of Paulden Wednesday and smoke will be visible in the surrounding area.

More information is on the Prescott National Forest’s Facebook and Twitter pages.