© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Hobbs vetoes 'critical race theory' bill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM MST
Katie Hobbs
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File
/
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks at a roundtable event in Phoenix, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill that would have banned K–12 schools in the state from teaching what’s referred to as critical race theory.

Under the legislation, schools could have faced a $5,000 fine per violation.

In a letter following the veto, Hobbs said bills like this “divide and antagonize” and thrust students and teachers into culture wars.

The governor urged the Legislature to instead work on issues like underfunded classrooms, educator retention and school building repair.

Republican backers of the bill frame critical race theory as a leftist worldview. But critics say the theory isn’t being taught in Arizona schools.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News critical race theoryKatie HobbsArizona Legislature
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF