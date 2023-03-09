© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Not Invisible Act Commission, Haaland to hold Flagstaff for hearing

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 9, 2023 at 7:12 AM MST
PHX_MMIWG_NJoe-1024x768.jpg
Jenni Monet/PBS News Hour
/

The Not Invisible Act Commission and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will hold a hearing in Flagstaff this May for those impacted by the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis.

The commission is tasked with developing recommendations focused on improving intergovernmental coordination and establishing best practices for state, tribal and federal law enforcement to better combat the epidemic of missing persons, murder and trafficking of Native Americans.

They’re holding hearings in selected communities across the country that they say are most impacted by the crisis, including Flagstaff, Anchorage, Albuquerque and Billings, Montana.

The hearings will include panel discussions and a public comment period.

An exact date of the Flagstaff hearing has yet to be released.

