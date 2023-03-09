Proposed bill would allocate millions for northern Arizona road improvements

A proposed bill would allocate more than $100 million for rural road and highway maintenance across northern Arizona.

According to House Bill 2543, Coconino County would get more than $22 million with millions going toward flood mitigation improvements on SR-89 and the replacement of the J.W. Powell Blvd Interstate 17 overpass bridge.

Approximately $15 million would be used for SR 89 improvements and roundabout construction in Prescott Valley.

The bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Tim Dunn of Yuma, passed the House Wednesday and is now headed to the Senate.