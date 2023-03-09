© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Proposed bill would allocate millions for northern Arizona road improvements

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 9, 2023 at 7:21 AM MST
Highway 93 Kingman
Julie Jacobson/AP
/
Motorists head northbound toward Las Vegas on U.S. Highway 93, near Kingman.

A proposed bill would allocate more than $100 million for rural road and highway maintenance across northern Arizona.

According to House Bill 2543, Coconino County would get more than $22 million with millions going toward flood mitigation improvements on SR-89 and the replacement of the J.W. Powell Blvd Interstate 17 overpass bridge.

Approximately $15 million would be used for SR 89 improvements and roundabout construction in Prescott Valley.

The bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Tim Dunn of Yuma, passed the House Wednesday and is now headed to the Senate.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsroadsArizona LegislatureArizona Highways
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF