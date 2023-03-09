With precipitation in the forecast, northern Arizona snowmelt could accelerate

The National Weather Service is warning of increased snowmelt in northern Arizona in the coming days.

Forecasters say an atmospheric river will move into the region Friday increasing the chance of rain showers through the weekend.

The moisture could trigger melting snow leading to elevated river and stream flows including Oak Creek.

Another storm system is predicted to bring additional rainfall next week.

Meanwhile, the heavy winter snowpack in northern Arizona has prompted releases from several reservoirs operated by the Salt River Project.

The company says its reservoirs on the Verde River are nearing full capacity and the Granite Reef Dam below the confluence of the Salt and Verde Rivers increased to about a thousand cubic feet per second last weekend.