© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

With precipitation in the forecast, northern Arizona snowmelt could accelerate

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST
San Francisco Peaks
Martin Ely/Wikimedia Commons
/
Runoff in the area's creeks and rivers could increase this weekend as predicted rainfall could accelerate snowmelt.

The National Weather Service is warning of increased snowmelt in northern Arizona in the coming days.

Forecasters say an atmospheric river will move into the region Friday increasing the chance of rain showers through the weekend.

The moisture could trigger melting snow leading to elevated river and stream flows including Oak Creek.

Another storm system is predicted to bring additional rainfall next week.

Meanwhile, the heavy winter snowpack in northern Arizona has prompted releases from several reservoirs operated by the Salt River Project.

The company says its reservoirs on the Verde River are nearing full capacity and the Granite Reef Dam below the confluence of the Salt and Verde Rivers increased to about a thousand cubic feet per second last weekend.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News weatherNational Weather ServiceLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF