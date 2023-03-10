© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
AZ school superintendent opens hotline to report "inappropriate lessons"

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 10, 2023 at 6:12 AM MST
CLASSROOM.JPG

Arizona schools superintendent Tom Horne has opened a hotline for people to report what he calls “inappropriate lessons” being taught in state classrooms.

The Arizona Republic reports, the so-called Empower Hotline fulfills a campaign promise made by Horne who vowed to do away with social and emotional learning and topics that could be considered critical race theory.

Critics say the hotline is a waste of educational resources and will exacerbate political tensions that have led teachers to quit.

The president of the Arizona Education Association told the Republic that the effort politicizes and disrespects educators.

Virginia’s governor started a similar hotline but shut it down in November.

