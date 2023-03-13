AZ Jewish Historical Society opens interactive virtual Anne Frank exhibit

The Arizona Jewish Historical Society is opening a new interactive exhibit that utilizes virtual reality to guide visitors through the Netherlands home of Anne Frank. The young girl’s life is memorialized in the diary she kept from age 13 until she was killed by the Nazis at age 16.

Organizers hope exhibit-goers and students will get a better view of what it was like to live in hiding during the Holocaust by seeing the home and secret annex where Frank’s family hid for more than two years.

Holocaust survivor Andrew Schot, who lives in Tucson and often speaks on the issue, told Cronkite News Digest the technology does in minutes what “it would take three or four hours to lecture about."

Actor Live Schreiber narrates the virtual experience.