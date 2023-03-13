© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation police ask for public's help in locating missing vulnerable person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published March 13, 2023
Navajo Police Department Window Rock District
Navajo Nation police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Authorities in the Window Rock District say 58-year-old Mitchell Joseph Lang was last seen February 2, 2023, in Flagstaff. He may have traveled to Phoenix to seek employment.

Lang is described as a Native American male affiliated with the Apache Tribe. He is 5’5”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black sweater with grey side panels, an Iron Maiden t-shirt, black camouflage snow boots and was carrying a black backpack.

Authorities say Lang is known to have substance abuse issues.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or well being is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District, (928) 871-6111/6112, or call 911.

KNAU STAFF
