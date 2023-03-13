Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person last seen in Dilkon, AZ

The Navajo Police Department Chinle District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Authorities say 43-year-old Jason Jackson was last seen on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Dilkon, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation. Jackson was reportedly with his girlfriend in a gold-colored sports utility vehicle, possibly a Yukon or Suburban.

Jackson is described as a Native American male, 5’11”, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he struggles with substance abuse.

Anyone with information on Jason Jackson’s whereabouts or well being is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Chinle District at (928) 674-2111/2112, or call 911.