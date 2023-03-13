© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person last seen in Dilkon, AZ

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST
jason jackson.jpg
Navajo Police Department Chinle District

The Navajo Police Department Chinle District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Authorities say 43-year-old Jason Jackson was last seen on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Dilkon, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation. Jackson was reportedly with his girlfriend in a gold-colored sports utility vehicle, possibly a Yukon or Suburban.

Jackson is described as a Native American male, 5’11”, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he struggles with substance abuse.

Anyone with information on Jason Jackson’s whereabouts or well being is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Chinle District at (928) 674-2111/2112, or call 911.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo NationNavajo PoliceMISSING PERSONMissing and Murdered Indigenous People
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF