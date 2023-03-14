© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing man

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 14, 2023 at 2:05 PM MST
dominique corey john.jpg
Navajo Police Department Tuba City District
/

Navajo police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Authorities with the Tuba City District say 34-year-old Dominique Corey John was last seen Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Gap Trading Post in Cameron, Arizona.

John is described as a Native American male, 5’9”, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket. Police say John has prescription glasses and is known to carry a knife holster on his right side.

He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Anyone with information on Dominique Corey John’s whereabouts or well being is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District at (928) 283-3111/3112, or call 911.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo NationMISSING PERSONMissing and Murdered Indigenous People
KNAU STAFF
