Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing man

Navajo police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Authorities with the Tuba City District say 34-year-old Dominique Corey John was last seen Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Gap Trading Post in Cameron, Arizona.

John is described as a Native American male, 5’9”, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket. Police say John has prescription glasses and is known to carry a knife holster on his right side.

He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Anyone with information on Dominique Corey John’s whereabouts or well being is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District at (928) 283-3111/3112, or call 911.