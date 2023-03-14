Teen arrested in connection with fatal Flagstaff shooting

An 18-year-old Flagstaff man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting.

A Flagstaff police spokesperson says Omar Tafoya Hernandez shot and killed 18-year-old Isaiah Joseph Ezekiel Avila of Flagstaff at a home near Industrial Drive and Fourth Street Sunday night.

Hernandez was allegedly tied to the shooting and was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on suspicion of second-degree homicide.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident should contact the Flagstaff Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 928-556-2201 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.