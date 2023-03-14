© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Teen arrested in connection with fatal Flagstaff shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 14, 2023 at 6:15 AM MST
police.jpg
Google Images
/

An 18-year-old Flagstaff man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting.

A Flagstaff police spokesperson says Omar Tafoya Hernandez shot and killed 18-year-old Isaiah Joseph Ezekiel Avila of Flagstaff at a home near Industrial Drive and Fourth Street Sunday night.

Hernandez was allegedly tied to the shooting and was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on suspicion of second-degree homicide.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident should contact the Flagstaff Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 928-556-2201 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsshootingsFlagstaff Police Departmentflagstaff news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF