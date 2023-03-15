© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Earth Notes: Funky Worm Fossil

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published March 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM MST
An illustration of purplish-yellow salamander-like creature with tiny legs hiding from a reptile
Illustration by Andrey Atuchin
/

Among the strangest creatures on earth are the Caecilians, a group of worm-like amphibians that live out their lives underground without the need of legs and eyes. They can swim through mud like eels, and mothers care for their babies by feeding them the slime off their backs.

Modern Caecilians live in tropical areas including in Central and South America. But how did they evolve into legless, eyeless creatures? That’s a tricky question to answer. Caecilian fossils are tiny and hard to spot. But a unique one was recently unearthed in Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona.

Scientists found it by gathering buckets of old pond sludge from the Triassic period and sifting through the material with screens and tweezers. That’s how they spotted the jawbone of an ancient Caecilian with a distinctive double row of teeth. It’s the oldest known example of a Caecilian fossil, at 220 million years. And it captures a key moment in the evolution of amphibians. Unlike its modern descendants, this Caecilian still had legs and eyes. Evolution hadn’t yet streamlined the body for life underground.

Since it’s a whole new genus and species, it gets a new name. The scientists chose Funcuvermis, or the “Funky Worm,” after a hip-hop song by that name sung by the Ohio Players.

There’s another pop culture reference that gives an idea of what this creature looked like: just think of the hungry sandworms of Tatoonie in Star Wars. But on a miniature scale: the newly discovered Funky Worm was less than a foot long.

This Earth Note was written by Melissa Sevigny and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.

donate____.jpg

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News earth notesSustainable Communities Program at NAUNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramPetrified Forest National Parkpaleontology
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content
  • A shot of green palm leaves from underneath in sunlight
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Desert Palm Oases
    Carrie Cannon
    Twenty-five hundred palm species are known worldwide, yet the Desert Fan Palm is the only one native to the Western U.S. Also called the California Palm, it happens to be the largest of the 14 species in the country and can live up to 250 years.
  • A human figure carved into the desert, seen from a great height above
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Colorado River Geoglyphs
    Carrie Cannon
    A geoglyph or an intaglio is a large design created on the ground using land elements best viewed from the sky. The most well-known geoglyphs may be Peru’s Nazca lines, stylized figures of plants and animals, some thousands of feet wide. Yet well over 600 geoglyphs have been identified along the Colorado River from Nevada along the Arizona/California border to the Gulf of California into Northern Mexico.
  • A stone structure with a T-shaped door
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Ancestral Hopi T-Doors
    Lyle Balenquah
    For a few centuries in the ancient southwest, T-doors were a unique architectural feature built at thousands of archaeological sites. Archaeologists named them T-doors because of their shape, which resembles a capital letter “T”, with a large, rectangular opening balanced on top of a smaller rectangle at the base.
  • A painting in a gold frame of a woman working on a painting of herself
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Gene Field Foster, Artist of Glen Canyon
    Melissa Sevigny
    Gene Field Foster was born in Wisconsin in 1917 and attended art school in Chicago. But her destiny lay in the West, where she used her artistic skills to document the beauties of Glen Canyon.