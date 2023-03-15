© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Proposed bill would start child support during pregnancy

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 15, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST
A proposed bill would require child support payments to start as soon as a positive pregnancy test is confirmed.

Under current state law, courts can make child support retroactive to the date when a divorce or support proceeding was filed.

House Bill 2502 would extend that to the "date of a positive pregnancy test confirmed by a licensed health care professional.''

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Matt Gress, says he wants to provide resources for families.

However, opponents say the bill is really designed to outlaw abortion by establishing “fetal personhood.”

The bill is now headed for the Senate.

