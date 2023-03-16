© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Freight train derails in Mohave County

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF,
Associated Press
Published March 16, 2023 at 6:13 AM MST
train.jpg
JC Amberlyn
/
Kingman Daily Miner

Officials say a freight train derailed in Mohave County.

A spokesperson for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the train derailed Wednesday evening near the town of Topock and that they weren’t aware of any spills or leaks. It happened in a rural, non-residential area about 20 miles north of Lake Havasu City.

Initial reports indicated the train was carrying hazardous materials, but BNSF told CNN it was actually corn syrup.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

The incident comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide following a fiery derailment last month in Ohio.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsMOHAVE COUNTYtrain derailmentBNSF Railway
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press