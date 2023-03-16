Freight train derails in Mohave County

Officials say a freight train derailed in Mohave County.

A spokesperson for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the train derailed Wednesday evening near the town of Topock and that they weren’t aware of any spills or leaks. It happened in a rural, non-residential area about 20 miles north of Lake Havasu City.

Initial reports indicated the train was carrying hazardous materials, but BNSF told CNN it was actually corn syrup.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

The incident comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide following a fiery derailment last month in Ohio.