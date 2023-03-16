Multiple parts of Sedona under evacuation as flood waters swell
Some residents in Sedona have been warned to evacuate because of elevated water levels in Oak Creek. The City of Sedona says the following areas are in “go” status, meaning they should evacuate immediately:
- Trails End Road
- Trails End Lane
- Blackhawk Lane
- Newcastle Lane
- Oak Creek Mobilodge
- Copper Cliffs Drive
- Copper Cliffs Lane
- Sycamore Road
- Villas at Poco Diablo Resort
- Center for the New Age
- Rancho Sedona RV park
- Houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Lane
A shelter has been set up at the gym of Camp Verde Middle School at 1326 S. Montezuma Castle Highway. The National Weather Service says a River Flood Advisory is in place through this morning. Snowmelt at higher elevations and rain were causing the higher-than-normal levels in Oak Creek. Officials are urging residents to not attempt to cross areas where water is present.