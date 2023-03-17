© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

PoetrySnaps! Jodie Hollander: Prairie Smoke

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Steven Law ,
Gillian Ferris
Published March 17, 2023 at 3:00 AM MST
Courtesy Jodie Hollander
We’re almost at the finish line of one of the snowiest winters in quite a while for the Colorado Plateau. And writer Jodie Hollander has a poem for us to mark the transition from winter to spring. In the latest installment of KNAU's series PoetrySnaps!, Hollander, a former Poet in Residence at the Museum of Northern Arizona, reads Prairie Smoke and tells us about the inspiration behind it.

Jodie Hollander:

Prairie Smoke 

Not everything is sleeping
in between the seasons:
already the little buds
of Prairie Smoke are sprouting
everywhere in the canyon.
Such bright pink tufts
it’s almost hard to believe
their fragile little stems
survived the long winter
drinking in the sunlight
from under deep snow—
what force of evolution
allows these plants to live
while all other plants wither?
Nevertheless, there’s comfort
knowing they will come
every year somehow
from California to Minnesota,
their bold pink petals
are always the first to appear.
At times they’re even radiant
after the brutal winter—
perhaps there may be hope.
Think of Prairie Smoke.

About the poet:

Jodie Hollander is a Flagstaff-based writer. Her work has appeared in both the Yale and Harvard Reviews, as well as Poetry London. Hollander is the recipient of a MacDowell Fellowship and a Fulbright Fellowship in South Africa. She is the originator of 'Poetry in the Parks,' a public humanities project celebrating National Parks and Monuments in the US.

About the host:

Steven Law is the co-producer of KNAU’s series PoetrySnaps! He is a poet, essayist, storyteller, and the author of Polished, a collection of poems about exploring the Colorado Plateau by foot and by raft.

About the music:

Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.

PoetrySnaps! runs the first and third Friday of each month.

Steven Law
Steven Law is the co-producer of KNAU's series PoetrySnaps! He is a poet, essayist, storyteller, and the author of Polished, a collection of poems about exploring the Colorado Plateau by foot and by raft.
Gillian Ferris
