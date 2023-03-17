PoetrySnaps! Jodie Hollander: Prairie Smoke

We’re almost at the finish line of one of the snowiest winters in quite a while for the Colorado Plateau. And writer Jodie Hollander has a poem for us to mark the transition from winter to spring. In the latest installment of KNAU's series PoetrySnaps!, Hollander, a former Poet in Residence at the Museum of Northern Arizona, reads Prairie Smoke and tells us about the inspiration behind it.

Jodie Hollander:

Prairie Smoke

Not everything is sleeping

in between the seasons:

already the little buds

of Prairie Smoke are sprouting

everywhere in the canyon.

Such bright pink tufts

it’s almost hard to believe

their fragile little stems

survived the long winter

drinking in the sunlight

from under deep snow—

what force of evolution

allows these plants to live

while all other plants wither?

Nevertheless, there’s comfort

knowing they will come

every year somehow

from California to Minnesota,

their bold pink petals

are always the first to appear.

At times they’re even radiant

after the brutal winter—

perhaps there may be hope.

Think of Prairie Smoke.

About the poet:

Jodie Hollander is a Flagstaff-based writer. Her work has appeared in both the Yale and Harvard Reviews, as well as Poetry London. Hollander is the recipient of a MacDowell Fellowship and a Fulbright Fellowship in South Africa. She is the originator of 'Poetry in the Parks,' a public humanities project celebrating National Parks and Monuments in the US.

About the host:

Steven Law is the co-producer of KNAU’s series PoetrySnaps! He is a poet, essayist, storyteller, and the author of Polished, a collection of poems about exploring the Colorado Plateau by foot and by raft.

About the music:

Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.

PoetrySnaps! runs the first and third Friday of each month.