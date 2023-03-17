© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

San Carlos Apache Tribe to receive federal funds for wildfire reduction efforts

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 17, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST
san carlos apache.jfif
San Carlos Apache Tribe
/

The San Carlos Apache Tribe will receive $32 million from the federal government to thin forests and reduce wildfire risks on tribal lands in the eastern part of Arizona.

The area is among 11 Western landscapes tapped by the Biden Administration earlier this year to receive funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Through two separate spending bills, the administration has allotted more than $3 billion to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in at-risk communities in eight states, including Arizona.

The San Carlos Apache Tribe is expected to treat 100,000 acres, including near the Mogollon Rim. The Forest Service will also treat neighboring areas on the Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forests, as well as south of the reservation on the Coronado National Forest.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newssan carlos apache tribewildfire
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF