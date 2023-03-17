San Carlos Apache Tribe to receive federal funds for wildfire reduction efforts

The San Carlos Apache Tribe will receive $32 million from the federal government to thin forests and reduce wildfire risks on tribal lands in the eastern part of Arizona.

The area is among 11 Western landscapes tapped by the Biden Administration earlier this year to receive funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Through two separate spending bills, the administration has allotted more than $3 billion to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in at-risk communities in eight states, including Arizona.

The San Carlos Apache Tribe is expected to treat 100,000 acres, including near the Mogollon Rim. The Forest Service will also treat neighboring areas on the Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forests, as well as south of the reservation on the Coronado National Forest.