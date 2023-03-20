ADOT warns of hazardous travel conditions ahead of storm

Transportation officials are urging drivers to prepare for icy and wet roadways across the state as a storm is expected to bring significant rain and snow accumulation in the coming days.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says people should slow down on slick roads and avoid traveling in snowy conditions. According to the National Weather Service, flooding is possible in washes and low-lying areas and drivers shouldn’t try to cross running or standing water.

In the high country where a foot or more of snow is possible in some areas, officials say travelers should be prepared with an emergency kit and stay up-to-date on conditions at az511.gov or by calling 511.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Northern Arizona.

The advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight through 2 p.m. Tuesday for the greater Flagstaff area, Williams and the Grand Canyon.

Starting tonight, snow is expected for elevations above 6,500 feet along with gusting winds around 35 miles per hour.

The winter weather is expected Tuesday evening and public safety officials are already urging drivers to avoid traveling during this time if possible.