© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino County sets up sandbag stations ahead of possible flooding

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM MST
IMG_9680.jpg
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
Sandbags on a curb near a home in Coconino Estates in Flagstaff. The neighborhood was one of several in and near the city that experienced flooding following 2022's Pipeline Fire.

Coconino County officials have set up several sandbagging stations in anticipation of potential flooding caused by snowmelt.

Free sandbags will be available for pickup at locations in Doney Park, Timberline, Mountainaire, Kachina Village, Flagstaff and elsewhere.

Pre-filled bags will be available for high-risk homes and sandbags are intended for use at primary residences in neighborhoods most at risk for flooding.

Information on sandbags can be found on the county’s website.

Officials say localized flooding is possible, caused by potential rain falling on snow during the storm that’s set to bring widespread moisture to northern and central Arizona.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News floodingCoconino CountyLocal Newsweather
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF