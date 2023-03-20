Coconino County sets up sandbag stations ahead of possible flooding

Coconino County officials have set up several sandbagging stations in anticipation of potential flooding caused by snowmelt.

Free sandbags will be available for pickup at locations in Doney Park, Timberline, Mountainaire, Kachina Village, Flagstaff and elsewhere.

Pre-filled bags will be available for high-risk homes and sandbags are intended for use at primary residences in neighborhoods most at risk for flooding.

Information on sandbags can be found on the county’s website.

Officials say localized flooding is possible, caused by potential rain falling on snow during the storm that’s set to bring widespread moisture to northern and central Arizona.