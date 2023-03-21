© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Gila County gets federal funding to help with wildfire preparedness

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 21, 2023 at 6:48 AM MST
strawberry_crater_credit_us_forest_service_coconino_national_forest__1_.jpg
U.S. Forest Service
/

The Biden administration will send nearly $200 million to help communities prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.

Gila County is set to receive $341,000 for evacuation planning, community education and fuel thinning.

Vice President Kamala Harris said the funding will help communities better prepare for wildfires, which is preferable to responding to blazes already causing damage.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said that drought, climate change and growth in rural communities have led to a year-round wildfire season.

The money comes from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure act. Communities in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah will also receive grants.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsGila Countyarizona wildfiresU.S. Forest Service
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF