Gila County gets federal funding to help with wildfire preparedness

The Biden administration will send nearly $200 million to help communities prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.

Gila County is set to receive $341,000 for evacuation planning, community education and fuel thinning.

Vice President Kamala Harris said the funding will help communities better prepare for wildfires, which is preferable to responding to blazes already causing damage.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said that drought, climate change and growth in rural communities have led to a year-round wildfire season.

The money comes from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure act. Communities in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah will also receive grants.