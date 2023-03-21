New supervisor chosen for Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests

A new supervisor has been chosen to lead the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in eastern Arizona.

Robert Lever has served in several positions on the forest including fire management officer on the Clifton Ranger District and then as district ranger on the Springerville Ranger District.

He began his new duties earlier this year and replaced retiring Forest Supervisor Judy Palmer.

Lever grew up in Bend, Oregon and joined the Forest Service in 1993 working for the Deschutes National Forest and others before arriving at the Apache-Sitgreaves in 2004.