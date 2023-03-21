© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

New supervisor chosen for Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 21, 2023 at 3:18 PM MST
Rob Lever
USFS
/
Robert Lever has been chosen to serve as the supervisor of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. He replaces retiring Forest Supervisor Judy Palmer.

A new supervisor has been chosen to lead the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in eastern Arizona.

Robert Lever has served in several positions on the forest including fire management officer on the Clifton Ranger District and then as district ranger on the Springerville Ranger District.

He began his new duties earlier this year and replaced retiring Forest Supervisor Judy Palmer.

Lever grew up in Bend, Oregon and joined the Forest Service in 1993 working for the Deschutes National Forest and others before arriving at the Apache-Sitgreaves in 2004.

