© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Earth Notes: Common Poorwill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Rose Houk
Published March 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM MST
A painting of two birds huddled on the ground, with stripey brown feathers
Louis Agassiz Fuertes
/
A painting of the common poorwill

The common poorwill is a bird of the Southwest deserts and northern and higher elevation woodlands in the West. Unlike many birds that migrate to sunnier spots in winter, this bird employs a unique way of avoiding the cold—by going into hibernation.

The poorwill’s dusky brown-gray color provides excellent camouflage on the rocky slopes and shrubby hillsides where it spends most of its time. When they poorwills do fly, it’s mostly at night on silent wings.

In cold weather when moths and beetles aren’t around, the birds will take refuge in a hollow log or under a rock. Their body temperature can drop as low as 40 degrees, and heartrate and breathing are nearly undetectable. They live on stored fat for weeks.

Ornithologist Edmund Jaeger and students made the first scientific discovery of a hibernating poorwill in a California canyon in the 1940s. Biologists know that other species such as hummingbirds can enter a slowed down state called torpor for a brief time. But the poorwill is still the only bird known to hibernate for longer periods.

The Hopi people recognize this uniqueness by naming it Ho'tsko, “the sleeping one.”

With the arrival of spring, and warmer days and more insects, poorwills awaken and begin breeding. The nest is little more than a scraped out spot in the soil to hold a pair of eggs. This is the time of year when their clear two-note whistle again fills the night, singing their name.

This Earth Note was written by Rose Houk and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.

donate____.jpg

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Sustainable Communities Program at NAUNAU Sustainable Communities Programearth notesLocal Newsbirds
Rose Houk
Rose Houk is a Flagstaff-based writer and editor, specializing in natural history and environmental topics.  Rose was a founding contributor of KNAU's Earth Notes and has written nearly 200 scripts for the series. She is also the author of many publications about national park and monuments, along with audio productions. 

See stories by Rose Houk
Related Content
  • An illustration of purplish-yellow salamander-like creature with tiny legs hiding from a reptile
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Funky Worm Fossil
    Melissa Sevigny
    Among the strangest creatures on earth are the Caecilians, a group of worm-like amphibians that live out their lives underground without the need of legs and eyes. They can swim through mud like eels, and mothers care for their babies by feeding them the slime off their backs.
  • A shot of green palm leaves from underneath in sunlight
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Desert Palm Oases
    Carrie Cannon
    Twenty-five hundred palm species are known worldwide, yet the Desert Fan Palm is the only one native to the Western U.S. Also called the California Palm, it happens to be the largest of the 14 species in the country and can live up to 250 years.
  • A human figure carved into the desert, seen from a great height above
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Colorado River Geoglyphs
    Carrie Cannon
    A geoglyph or an intaglio is a large design created on the ground using land elements best viewed from the sky. The most well-known geoglyphs may be Peru’s Nazca lines, stylized figures of plants and animals, some thousands of feet wide. Yet well over 600 geoglyphs have been identified along the Colorado River from Nevada along the Arizona/California border to the Gulf of California into Northern Mexico.
  • A stone structure with a T-shaped door
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Ancestral Hopi T-Doors
    Lyle Balenquah
    For a few centuries in the ancient southwest, T-doors were a unique architectural feature built at thousands of archaeological sites. Archaeologists named them T-doors because of their shape, which resembles a capital letter “T”, with a large, rectangular opening balanced on top of a smaller rectangle at the base.