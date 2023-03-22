Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly dies at 75

Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly has died. He led the tribe for one term after spending decades serving in government.

Shelly took office in 2011 but lost reelection four years later. He remained in office for months, however, after the vote was delayed by a debate over Navajo language fluency involving another candidate.

Prior to his presidency, Shelly served a single term as Navajo vice president. He also was a delegate on the Navajo Nation Council for 16 years representing the community of Thoreau in northwestern New Mexico and served as a county commissioner.

In the last years of his life, Shelly operated a transportation business with his family. He died in New Mexico Wednesday following a prolonged illness. Shelly was 75.