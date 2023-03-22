Prescott officials report wastewater leak in Granite Creek area following rain, snowmelt

Prescott city officials are warning of potentially contaminated water in the Granite Creek area after a wastewater sewage system hit maximum capacity Tuesday from recent rainfall events and rapid snowmelt.

Crews had been working to keep a residential and commercial sewage system from leaking, but city officials say leakage was detected after manholes filled to the brim, releasing overflow into the nearby waterways. Granite Creek Park has been closed to the public since Tuesday.

When stormflows subside, crews will clean and disinfect impacted areas as per Arizona Department of Environmental Quality standards and requirements. Some places affected by the leak aren’t safe for Prescott city work crews to enter at this time.

Drinking water supplies have not been impacted as they operate on a closed system.