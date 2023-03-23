Grant to help residents whose homes were damaged by 2022 Arizona wildfires

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a grant program designed to provide assistance to residents whose homes were damaged by wildfires in Coconino and Yavapai counties last year.

It applies to those affected by the Pipeline and Tunnel fires near Flagstaff as well as the Crooks Fire on the Prescott National Forest.

The homes must be in presidentially declared disaster areas in order to qualify.

Through the USDA’s Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program people can apply to receive up $40,000 for home repairs. More information on the program is available on the USDA’s website.

Last year’s Tunnel Fire destroyed more than two dozen homes and damaged several other properties in Timberline and other neighborhoods northwest of Flagstaff.

The Pipeline Fire burned 26,500 acres on the San Francisco Peaks and affected many of the same communities.