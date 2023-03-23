Wastewater no longer leaking in Prescott amid rain and snowmelt

Officials with the City of Prescott say wastewater is no longer entering local waterways following major flooding throughout the region this week.

On Wednesday, city officials warned of potential contamination in Granite Creek after a wastewater sewage system hit maximum capacity from rainfall and rapid snowmelt.

Crews had worked to keep a residential and commercial sewage system from spilling, but leaking was detected after manhole covers filled releasing overflow in local waterways.

As of Wednesday, drinking water had not been impacted by the leak.

Granite Peak Park will remain closed so crews can inspect, clean up and disinfect the area.

Flows in area creeks have subsided but remain high. Officials will continue to monitor the area and continue to release water from Willow Creek Dam and Granite Creek Dam on Watson Lake.