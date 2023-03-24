ADEQ: Fossil Creek is no longer impaired by E. Coli

Arizona officials say Fossil Creek is no longer impaired by E. Coli. The creek was listed last year as having elevated levels of the bacteria and didn’t meet water quality standards.

According to the state Department of Environmental Quality, samples taken from the creek by volunteers showed a decline in E. Coli. Officials attribute the previous bacteria spike to trash and pet and human waste, but say bacteria levels declined during the area’s closure amid the 2021 Backbone Fire.

The San Pedro River in southern Arizona also was listed as impaired by E. Coli because of cattle grazing, but officials say efforts to remove cattle from the riparian corridor have reduced the levels.

The waterways will be removed from the impaired list after final approval by the Environmental Protection Agency.