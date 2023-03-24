Construction begins on wind farm north of Flagstaff

Construction has begun on a major wind-energy project north of Flagstaff located on Babbitt Ranch land.

The Salt River Project will purchase the energy generated by the 161-megawatt project being developed by the company NextEra Energy.

According to SRP, 50 turbines will create enough electricity to power nearly 40,000 homes and generate about $9.5 million in tax revenue for the Coconino County area.

The project is set to start delivering energy by 2024.

SRP says it’s part of a push to increase renewables in its portfolio and the company will install more than 2,000 megawatts of solar by 2025 statewide.