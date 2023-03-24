© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Construction begins on wind farm north of Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 24, 2023 at 3:57 PM MST
A golden eagle is seen flying over a wind turbine on Duke Energy's Top of the World wind farm in Converse County, Wyo.
Dina Cappiello
/
AP
A golden eagle is seen flying over a wind turbine on Duke Energy's Top of the World wind farm in Converse County, Wyo.

Construction has begun on a major wind-energy project north of Flagstaff located on Babbitt Ranch land.

The Salt River Project will purchase the energy generated by the 161-megawatt project being developed by the company NextEra Energy.

According to SRP, 50 turbines will create enough electricity to power nearly 40,000 homes and generate about $9.5 million in tax revenue for the Coconino County area.

The project is set to start delivering energy by 2024.

SRP says it’s part of a push to increase renewables in its portfolio and the company will install more than 2,000 megawatts of solar by 2025 statewide.

renewable energy salt river project SRP wind energy Local News
KNAU STAFF
