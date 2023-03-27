Arizona Attorney General part of bipartisan coalition pushing Right-to-Repair legislation

A bipartisan coalition of 27 attorneys general, including Arizona’s, is urging Congress to pass legislation to ensure small businesses can repair equipment at reasonable costs and remain competitive against manufacturers.

State Attorney General Kris Mayes and others say the Right-to-Repair bill would protect farmers and consumers, in particular, by encouraging repair rather than replacement of auto, agriculture and digital electronic equipment.

In a letter, the attorneys general coalition said vehicles, farm equipment and digital devices have become more technologically advanced, and are often controlled by Original Equipment Manufacturers, or O-E-M’s. The coalition believes O-E-M’s create “an unfair restraint of trade and a monopoly on repair, which directly affects consumers with increased prices.”