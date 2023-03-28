Hobbs vetoes bill that would have protected gun industry

Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill that would have given additional economic protects to the gun industry.

The legislation passed by Republicans was designed to bar public entities from contracting with companies unless they certify that they don’t discriminate against the firearm industry.

Hobbs called the bill unnecessary and said it could result in banks leaving Arizona’s market, limit competition and increase costs for local governments.

The group Everytown for Gun Safety applauded Hobbs’ veto and said the industry doesn’t need more protections.

According to Everytown, guns kill more than 1,200 people in Arizona on average each year, and gun violence costs the state almost 16 billion dollars annually.