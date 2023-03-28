© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Overflow leads to high levels of E. Coli in Granite Creek, Watson Lake

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 28, 2023 at 6:15 AM MST
Watson Lake
Yavapai County Flood Control District
Watson Lake in Prescott.

Testing at Watson Lake and Granite Creek in Prescott shows high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

Sewage overflowed into Granite Creek from manholes located near Granite Creek Park last week due to heavy rainstorms in the area. Watson Lake is fed by Granite Creek.

City officials say three recent rounds of sampling and testing showed E. coli levels above the maximum allowed for both full-body contact – such as swimming – and partial-body contact, like boating and fishing. These activities are restricted until the levels come down.

Crews started the disinfecting process Monday per Arizona Department of Environmental Quality guidelines. However, officials say there’s no knowing how long it might take for the E. coli levels to drop.

They plan to reopen Granite Creek Park today.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsPrescottwatson lakee coliarizona flood
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF