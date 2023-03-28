Overflow leads to high levels of E. Coli in Granite Creek, Watson Lake

Testing at Watson Lake and Granite Creek in Prescott shows high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

Sewage overflowed into Granite Creek from manholes located near Granite Creek Park last week due to heavy rainstorms in the area. Watson Lake is fed by Granite Creek.

City officials say three recent rounds of sampling and testing showed E. coli levels above the maximum allowed for both full-body contact – such as swimming – and partial-body contact, like boating and fishing. These activities are restricted until the levels come down.

Crews started the disinfecting process Monday per Arizona Department of Environmental Quality guidelines. However, officials say there’s no knowing how long it might take for the E. coli levels to drop.

They plan to reopen Granite Creek Park today.