KNAU and Arizona News

Flood debris dam stopped sewage spill from reaching Oak Creek

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 29, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST
City of Sedona
City of Sedona Facebook page
Oak Creek's waters rose in Sedona during March 2023 as the region experienced rapid snowmelt and additional precipitation.

Sedona officials say a debris dam formed from recent flooding prevented thousands of gallons of sewage from flowing into Oak Creek.

On Tuesday night 22,000 gallons of untreated liquid effluent spilled from the Mystic Hills Lift Station near State Route 179 south of uptown Sedona.

According to the city, the waste has pooled and some is seeping into the soil.

Officials are working with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality on decontamination and disinfection efforts.

They say water quality samples will be collected to verify that the spill hasn’t contributed to E. coli levels in Oak Creek and results will be posted online.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Oak CreekSedonaThe Arizona Department of Environmental QualityLocal News
KNAU STAFF
