© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Hopi runner and Olympic hopeful makes big debut at 38th annual L.A. Marathon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 31, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST
hosava kretzmann.jpg
L.A. Marathon/Twitter
/
Hosava Kretzmann at the finish line of the 38th L.A. Marathon, March 19, 2023

A Hopi runner was the first U.S. citizen to cross the finish line at this year’s Los Angeles Marathon.

Twenty-eight-year-old Hosava Kretzmann, running his first marathon ever, finished the race with a time just under two hours and twenty minutes. That also put him in sixth place overall of 22-thousand runners in the 38th annual race.

Kretzmann told the Navajo Times he grew up running under the guidance and direction of his elders.

He studied at Northern Arizona University in the Master’s in Public Health Program, focusing on Indigenous health. Kretzmann now works at NAU in the Office of the Vice President of Research.

He says his dream is make the Olympic Trials. Kreztmann is already training for his next big race, the Chicago Marathon in October.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNorthern Arizona UniversityHopimarathon
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF