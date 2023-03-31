PoetrySnaps! Cynthia Hogue: After the War There Was No Food

In this week’s PoetrySnaps! segment, Tucson-based writer Cynthia Hogue shares her poem After the War There Was No Food. It’s a mix of memories and gut feelings all centered around a near-fatal heart attack her husband suffered some years ago. Hogue wrote it while he was in the ICU. It’s set during his childhood in WWII growing up in occupied France, a time of vast food shortages and desperate hunger.

Cynthia Hogue:

After the War There Was No Food

As a boy the man dreamed he lay in a box

of mineral salts, ruby, amber, quartz-clear.

He imagined eating the raw meat

of the goat whose milk he sucked as newborn.

Death was his mother, match-thin

and unsmiling. He loved her fiercely,

voraciously

bleating into her sad face as he nursed.

Starving, the boy grew tall but not straight,

so lean the wind might sweep him off.

Lately, the man returned to the Forêt de Chinon,

which did not comfort him,

so many trees harvested

he lost his way. Hunger

was all he’d known when

a long time ago he pleaded

for Death his mother

to feed him. He bent to touch

himself because, after all,

Death would not.

About the poet:

Cynthia Hogue is a Tucson-based writer and Professor Emerita of English at Arizona State University. She’s published eighteen books, including nine poetry collections. Her tenth collection, instead, it is dark, is set for release next month. Hogue has upcoming reading events in New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Paris.

