Sewage spill didn't impact Oak Creek water quality

Sedona officials say a recent sewer spill didn’t impact E. coli levels in Oak Creek.

An estimated 22,000 gallons of untreated liquid effluent spilled from the Mystic Hills Lift Station near State Route 179 south of uptown Sedona Tuesday. A debris dam formed from recent flooding stopped the sewage from flowing into Oak Creek.

Officials were initially concerned that the spill would impact E. coli levels.

Testing done by the city Wednesday shows the levels were below the federal and state water quality limit.

City officials say this indicates that the sewer spill did not have an immediate impact on water quality in Oak Creek.