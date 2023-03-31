© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Sewage spill didn't impact Oak Creek water quality

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 31, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST
flooding-sedona.jpg
Oak Creek's waters rose in Sedona during March 2023 as the region experienced rapid snowmelt and additional precipitation.

Sedona officials say a recent sewer spill didn’t impact E. coli levels in Oak Creek.

An estimated 22,000 gallons of untreated liquid effluent spilled from the Mystic Hills Lift Station near State Route 179 south of uptown Sedona Tuesday. A debris dam formed from recent flooding stopped the sewage from flowing into Oak Creek.

Officials were initially concerned that the spill would impact E. coli levels.

Testing done by the city Wednesday shows the levels were below the federal and state water quality limit.

City officials say this indicates that the sewer spill did not have an immediate impact on water quality in Oak Creek.

