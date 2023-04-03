Crews battle brush fire near Tuzigoot National Monument

© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Crews are battling a 100-acre fire in the Verde Valley that prompted the closure of Tuzigoot National Monument. The fire was spotted on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Fire crews are working to contain an approximately 100-acre brush fire in the Verde Valley near Tuzigoot National Monument.

Fire officials say the blaze has was spotted Sunday and has burned acreage near the Tavasci Marsh. However, no structures are currently threatened.

Tuzigoot National Monument is closed until further notice. The fire is burning through marsh and grasslands near Tuzigoot’s thousand-year-old pueblo.

The National Park Service says fire managers are working on a confinement and containment strategy to protect sensitive natural and cultural resources. Six engines are currently on scene.

Fire crews with the National Forest Service and Verde Valley Fire District are battling high winds today with gusts close to 50 miles per hour at times.

