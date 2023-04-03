© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Officials warn of orange liquid at old Walker mining site

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 3, 2023 at 6:10 AM MST
338905027_885945179357055_8884036595910037987_n.jpg
Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
An orange liquid has appeared near the site of the former Sheldon Mine in Walker. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality strongly urged the public to keep away from an area

Arizona environmental officials are warning of orange liquid and soil that has started appearing in Yavapai County, close to the site of a former mine.

The state Department of Environmental Quality on Friday issued a news release strongly urging the public to keep away from an area in Walker that surrounds the former site of Sheldon Mine.

They say a local resident notified them about some orange liquid and soils. Agency inspectors confirmed it Thursday.

Officials say the orange liquid could come up in other nearby areas. It may all be caused by recent snow and rain in northern and central Arizona.

Meanwhile, the department is trying to identify what the orange substances are and if any cleanup operations are needed.

Anyone who has come in contact with the orange liquid or soil and experienced adverse reactions should consult their medical provider.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News arizona waterKNAU and Arizona newsYavapai CountyArizona Department of Environmental Qualitymining
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press