Grant to support farriery in Indigenous communities

A nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the cultural significance of horses in Native American communities has received a grant to offer classes in the care of horses’ hooves.

The funds will go to the Native American Horse Education Foundation and fund classes in the art and science of farriery.

The group says the grant will allow Indigenous communities to restore the health of their animals and bring economic independence to tribes.

The courses will be taught by expert farriers and include trimming and shoeing and will be available to all Native Americans. The grant comes from the Native American Agricultural Fund.