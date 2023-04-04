NAU, other public universities move to ban TikTok on school-owned devices

Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona have banned the use of TikTok on school-managed devices.

The Biden administration — fearing for the safety of Americans’ personal data — wants the Chinese owners of TikTok to sell it or face a ban in the United States.

NAU is removing the popular video-focused social media app from all university-owned devices, while ASU’s ban took effect Monday.

Students can still use the app on their own devices while on campus.

Universities and state governments across the country have announced similar bans in recent days.