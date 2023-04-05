Bill forbidding students' use of preferred pronouns without parental permission advances

Republican state lawmakers have advanced legislation to forbid teachers from honoring requests by students to be addressed by a pronoun different from their biological sex without parental consent.

Senate Bill 1001 would also give teachers the protection to ignore that request based on “religious or moral convictions.”

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. John Kavanagh, says notifying the parents ensures that the students get whatever professional help they need.

But opponents say only students with affirming families would be allowed to be themselves at school.

Gov. Katie Hobbs already said in a tweet that she will “swiftly veto” all anti-LGBTQ bills, including this one.